Remembrance Day has a special meaning for a North Bay high school.

St. Joseph-Scollard Hall was once an all-boys school and during the Second World War, more than 350 of its students enlisted.

A total of 31 of them died.

Now they're being honoured with a permanent plaque on display in the school. Students and staff also put together a special virtual Remembrance Day presentation for the school community.

The ceremony showcases students and staff paying tribute to all veterans, past and present, including the contributions of women, Indigenous people and people of colour.

"SJSH has a unique opportunity to recognize Remembrance Day, given its longstanding history in the community," said school principal Derek Belanger.

"We are fortunate to have such an engaged community at SJSH who have generously volunteered information, artifacts and photos to keep the memory of our veterans alive."

He said it is especially poignant for the student body to reflect upon the fact that many of those who served in the war are the same age as the students are now.

A new plaque at St. Joseph-Scollard Hall in North Bay commemorates the 352 students who enlisted in the war effort of 1939 and honours the 31 young men who never did return. (St. Joseph-Scollard Hall)