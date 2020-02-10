Police in North Bay are reminding snowmobilers to stay safe, avoid alcohol and obey the rules on the area's trails.

Their warning comes after a weekend that saw several injuries, including one death.

North Bay police say Keith "Jordan" McNabb of Tara, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash Saturday.

Police say Mcnabb collided with a backhoe around 4:00 p.m.

On February 4, police were called to investigate a collision on Lake Nipissing. Police said a snowmobile hit a snow ridge, throwing off the driver.

The driver laid injured on the ice for approximately two hours before being seen by a passerby.

The driver suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

On February 9, police reported two injuries as the result of collisions with trees. Police said a 39-year-old from Omemee suffered serious, but non life-threatening injuries after their snowmobile hit a tree near the Mattawa Golf Course.

In a separate incident, a driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a tree near Cameron Road in Papineau-Cameron Township.

