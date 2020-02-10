North Bay police investigating several snowmobile accidents, including one death
In a separate incident, snowmobiler lay injured on ice for two hours before being found
Police in North Bay are reminding snowmobilers to stay safe, avoid alcohol and obey the rules on the area's trails.
Their warning comes after a weekend that saw several injuries, including one death.
North Bay police say Keith "Jordan" McNabb of Tara, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash Saturday.
Police say Mcnabb collided with a backhoe around 4:00 p.m.
On February 4, police were called to investigate a collision on Lake Nipissing. Police said a snowmobile hit a snow ridge, throwing off the driver.
The driver laid injured on the ice for approximately two hours before being seen by a passerby.
The driver suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics.
On February 9, police reported two injuries as the result of collisions with trees. Police said a 39-year-old from Omemee suffered serious, but non life-threatening injuries after their snowmobile hit a tree near the Mattawa Golf Course.
In a separate incident, a driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a tree near Cameron Road in Papineau-Cameron Township.
