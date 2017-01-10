North Bay to ban smoking in all public places, including designated smoking areas
Council directs city staff to draft new smoking bylaw and bring it back for another vote
City council took a big step towards making North Bay, Ont. a smoke-free city Tuesday night.
Council voted to direct staff to draft a bylaw that would ban the smoking or vaping of any substance from all public places and all city property.
This would include making all designated smoking areas illegal.
"Designated smoking areas do not work," said Marcus Tignanelli, the city councillor who tabled the motion.
"It just makes it more convenient for smokers and does not do anything to target the de-normalization of smoking"
Any time any city council discusses a new bylaw, there is always a question about how well the rules will be enforced with such small compliment of bylaw officers patrolling the entire city.
Tignanelli says that he hopes this "cut and dry" bylaw would be easier to enforce than more specific smoking regulations that prohibit lighting up within so many metres of a doorway.
"I would look to see unanimous support for the healthy active community that we in North Bay are always portraying and I think it's time to put our money where our mouth is," he told council.
Tighter smoking rules follow cannabis legalization
But it was not a unanimous vote.
North Bay city councillor Tanya Vrebosch said she is in favour of regulating smoking, but wanted more consultations on the plan to ban designated smoking areas, which was added to the motion during Tuesday night's council meeting.
"To just impose this on businesses is not something I'd be ok with," she said.
Several northern municipalities have adjusted their smoking regulations since cannabis became legal in October.
Greater Sudbury simply applied the existing smoking rules to pot, while Sault Ste. Marie extended its smoking ban to include city parks.
Earlier this year, West Nipissing banned the smoking of cannabis in any public place, including sidewalks, but did not put the same restrictions on tobacco.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.