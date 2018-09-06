The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances around the death of a 28-year-old man in the North Bay area over the weekend.

According to a statement released by the SIU Thursday, a man called 911 on September 2, saying his friend had fallen while hiking in the Jocko River area.

The first responder was an officer with the North Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, who administered first aid on the injured man.

EMS and fire personnel arrived shortly after and took over care of the man.

A short while later the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the SIU said.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.