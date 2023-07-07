The North Bay Regional Health Centre says patients should be expecting longer wait times for emergency care across July and August.

"The Health Centre continues to see higher than average patient volumes, combined with ongoing health human resource and capacity pressures," the hospital said in an email CBC News.

Wait times could also reach 10 hours or more on any given day, the hospital added.

According to medical director Dr. Lisa Hartman, ongoing staff shortages and a surge in patients with injuries from outdoor activities have contributed to longer wait times.

Patients will be prioritized by the most immediate issues, the hospital said.

Sudbury, Ont. and other surrounding communities have also faced longer wait times this summer. Last month, Health Sciences North reported it had more than 4,600 patients on its surgical wait list.

The North Bay hospital suggests patients without access to a primary care provider, including a family doctor or nurse practitioner, should book a non-urgent care visit or one of its community walk-in clinics.