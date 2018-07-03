CBC Radio signal problems resolved in North Bay area
A problem involving our CBC Radio transmitter in North Bay has been fixed.
Problem fixed after weekend trouble with transmitter
Over the weekend, thunderstorms caused problems with the signal in that area.
Crews were able to resolve the issue later on Tuesday.
