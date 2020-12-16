North Bay Parry Sound health unit invokes self-isolation order

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is tightening pandemic rules around the region it serves.

It's issued a Class Order under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

That means the health unit can enforce self-isolation requirements for people who:

a. Are a confirmed case or probable case of COVID-19;

b. Have new symptoms (even mild symptoms) or worsening symptoms of COVID-19, have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting the results of their test;

c. Have symptoms (even mild symptoms) of COVID-19, or have had such symptoms within the past 10 days;

d. Are a close contact of a person identified in (a) even if they do not themselves have any symptoms of COVID-19; or

e. Are a parent, or person with responsibilities of a parent, of a person under sixteen years of age identified in (a), (b), (c) or (d) who resides or is present in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit region.

People in Categories (a), (b), (c) and (d) above must self-isolate and follow other directions in the Order.

The purpose of Category (e) is to require parents and others who have the responsibilities of a parent to ensure compliance with the class order by any person under 16 years of age.

Parents and others must self-isolate only if they themselves also fall within Category (a), (b), (c) or (d).

"A key role of Public Health in controlling the spread of COVID-19 is to identify, contact and ensure those testing positive for the virus and high risk individuals are isolating as quickly as possible," said Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health.

The health unit says the order will be enforced by local police, and says anyone found in non-compliance may be charged and fined between $880 and $5,000. The fine would accumulate for each day of non-compliance.

