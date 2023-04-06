A new radio station has been launched in North Bay, Ont., aiming to feature Canadian 2LGBTQ artists.

North Bay Pride created Pride Radio. The group partnered with Pride World Media and Pride Radio UK to launch the station in Canada.

Pride Radio Canada executive director and communications director of North Bay Pride, Jason Maclennan, said many media outlets "missed an opportunity" when it comes to featuring artists from the 2LGBTQ community.

"Don't get me wrong, we still play Lady Gaga and all those great gay icons," he said.

"But we get an opportunity to feature Canadian artists like Quanah Style out of Vancouver, who is a two-spirited trans person or a person from Toronto, Danny Diamond, or a non-binary artist from North bay. So it really filled that gap that a lot of people were missing out on."

Maclennan said they reached out to Pride World Radio, which started Pride Radio UK, for advice. He said work to launch the station in Canada started about two years ago.

"We heard back from a lot of artists throughout our community that [they were] having trouble getting radio play time," he said.

"They've been signed with a record label, but for some reason, they were getting overlooked."

'Strong partnership'

The station launched in February, and Maclennan said they're playing music, testing equipment and getting ready to start adding shows. He said one show in development will be called Three and A Half Queens.

"Basically, it's three drag queens and a non-binary artist that have come together and they're giving life advice," he said.

"They're not professionals. They're just giving [advice] based on their own life experience that they're just letting people ask for some advice about relationships."

Peter Darrant, CEO of Pride World Media and Pride Radio UK, said his station has more than one million listeners in the northeastern part of England.

"Through various online platforms, we have 137 countries tun in to the network with listeners in 37 of the 73 countries where it's illegal to be 2LGBTQ," he said.

"When Jason talked to us about Canada, we saw a strong partnership understanding the importance of sharing our stations and expanding our brand, because we are for the community, by the community."

Jason Maclennan is the communications director for North Bay Pride, which was founded in 2017 and has grown to become a large event that attracts tourists from across the province. (Nicole Martin/CBC)

Maclennan said he looks forward to offering the service in North Bay and beyond.

"It's just an option, you know, we just want people to have an option and hear some new things and from a community that has so much talent and so much to give," he said.

"Considering the hate that the communities have been receiving, [this] seems to be something positive."