Police say a North Bay man has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Last Thursday night, police say the accused called them several times. Police said he was "upset with the resolution of a previous occurrence."

A short time later, the man showed up at the police station in an "aggressive state." He was arrested for causing a disturbance and refused to listen to police. From there, police say he grabbed an officer "pulling him to the ground causing an injury requiring medical attention."

The 39-year-old was charged with making harassing phone calls, causing a disturbance, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm.

He's in custody pending a bail hearing.