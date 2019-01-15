Shawn Devine is retiring after 31 years of policing in northeastern Ontario, including the past three as chief of the North Bay Police Service.

A news release from the police service states that Devine provided his notice of retirement to the police services board.

He plans to retire at the end of June.

Devine became designated-chief in September of 2015, and then was sworn in as chief in January of 2016.

North Bay Police Services says that deputy Chief Scott Tod has accepted the position of chief of police once Devine retires.

Tod has been deputy chief since 2016, and before that spent 33 years with the Ontario Provincial Police.