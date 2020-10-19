North Bay pharmacy technician charged after 130 fentanyl patches go missing

North Bay Police say they have charged a pharmacy technician after a local drug store reported 130 fentanyl patches went missing from the business.

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with breach of trust, drug trafficking and theft.

Police allege the technician gained access to the security facility at the pharmacy.

They say the pharmacist notified police when it was noticed the patches were missing.

The stolen patches have an estimated street value of $39,000.

The woman is scheduled to appear in a North Bay court Dec.15 to answer to the charges.