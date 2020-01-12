No charges in collision between ambulance and pedestrian, OPP report

North Bay OPP say no charges will be laid after a collision last week that involved a pedestrian stepping in front of an ambulance.

Late in the evening on Friday, provincial and city police responded to a report of a pedestrian jumping into traffic on Highway 17, just east of the hospital in North Bay. Not long after, the pedestrian was struck after stepping in front of an eastbound ambulance, whose driver was not able to avoid the collision.

The ambulance was not responding to a call for service at the time, nor was it transporting a patient.

The 16-year-old pedestrian, from Nipissing First Nation, was transported to hospital with minor injuries. Both Paramedics were not injured.