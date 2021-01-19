North Bay-Parry Sound Health Unit limits snowmobiling in district

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is shutting down all Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs' trails and trails on Crown Land in the district as of Thursday.

Medical officer of health Dr. Jim Chirico says trails will stay closed for the duration of the Stay-at-Home Order, and he'll re-assess at that time.

Chirico says he has received many complaints about people travelling from other districts to use the local snowmobile trails, putting people at risk of exposure to COVID-19. He says he is also seeing groups of snowmobilers congregating on trails, in parking lots and other locations, not maintaining a two metre distance and exceeding the gathering limits.

The health unit says the heightened restrictions are in place to decrease or eliminate the risk to community health presented by COVID-19.

"The OFSC recommends that snowmobilers avoid trailering and travelling to destinations that are outside their health unit region to snowmobile, but people have not taken the direction seriously," Chirico said in a release.

"I do not recommend anyone gather with people you do not live with or, if you live alone, people who are not a part of your unique close contact home. We are seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases locally and the provincial projections do not look good. Our local hospitals have very little surge capacity and limited resources which must be protected for the health and safety of our community."

The health unit says outdoor physical activity, such as walking, running, playing outside and biking are important for physical and mental health and is still recommended by the health unit. People are being asked to maintain a two-metre physical distance from people they do not live with. Face coverings are also recommended to be worn outdoors.