Health unit issues notice after Parry Sound cafe employee tests positive for COVID-19

There is a community notice from the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit about a confirmed case of COVID-19 at a cafe in Parry Sound.

The health unit says an individual worked at the Bay Street Cafe on Sept. 5, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. At that time the person was awaiting results of a test for COVID-19.

Those results turned out to be positive for the virus.

Public health officials say the person resides out of the district and is an occasional staff member at the cafe.

The health unit says anyone who ate at the cafe on Sept. 5 is considered low-risk, based on ministry guidelines. But they are asked to self-monitor for symptoms until Sept. 19, and contact the local assessment centre for testing, should symptoms develop.

The health unit stated in a news release that it was made aware of the situation by concerned citizens — and confirmed the information was "actionable" by public health.

They are reminding people to follow public health protocols, which include self-isolating if you have symptoms of COVID-19 and if you are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

"Restaurants and bars are reminded that they are required to keep a log of patrons for case contact management," the health unit stated.

"While we are experiencing very low levels of COVID-19 in our district, the public is encouraged to continue to practise public health measures, including physical distancing, wearing a face covering, washing or sanitizing hands often, not touching your face, and coughing or sneezing into your sleeve."