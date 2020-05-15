The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is reporting the first COVID-19 death in its district.

The health unit says a woman in her 50s passed away in the last 24 hours.

The health unit says it is working with the "hospitals involved and community stakeholders on contact tracing to identify and follow-up with closed contacts."

The health unit says out of respect for the woman's family, no other information about her is being released.

"This loss stresses the seriousness of the situation we are facing," Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health for the health unit said.

"We owe it to our loved ones, our friends, neighbours and the community as a whole to stay home as much as possible, physically distance when you go out for essentials, wear a facial covering when physical distancing is hard or unable to maintain while in public and follow public health measures."