The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is reporting the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the area.

The case involves a woman in her 60s who travelled to Egypt.

The health unit says she was tested at the North Bay Regional Health Centre's COVID-19 Assessment Centre. She was then sent home to recover in self-isolation.

"The individual followed public health COVID-19 recommendations and was assessed and tested using our district's coordinated health care system response," Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health for the health unit said.

"We need to continue to work together as a community to keep one another healthy."

