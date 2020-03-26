North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit confirms 1st COVID-19 case
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is reporting the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the area.
Case connected to international travel
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is reporting the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the area.
The case involves a woman in her 60s who travelled to Egypt.
The health unit says she was tested at the North Bay Regional Health Centre's COVID-19 Assessment Centre. She was then sent home to recover in self-isolation.
"The individual followed public health COVID-19 recommendations and was assessed and tested using our district's coordinated health care system response," Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health for the health unit said.
"We need to continue to work together as a community to keep one another healthy."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.