Nursing homes are welcoming visitors back inside today for the first time since March.

Jamie Lowery, CEO of North Bay's Casselholme, is calling it a "tremendous day" for the home's 220 residents.

Casselholme recorded one case of COVID-19 during the pandemic, but it was contained to one resident who has since recovered. But the home is still taking all the necessary precautions before people can walk through the front doors.

"The visitor must have had a negative result for COVID-19 in the last 14 days," Lowery said. "They don't need to attest to that formally but they have to confirm they've been negative."

Visitors will also need to wear PPE and maintain social distancing in the home. They will also be accompanied by staff during the duration of their visit to make sure the rules are being followed.

It's a milestone for the residents, as Lowery noticed that many were not feeling themselves when visitors were kept from the home.

He said signs of depression were present – some residents would stop eating, socializing, and appeared to be more lonely.

Once visitors were allowed time with the residents – outside visits have been permitted since two weeks ago – Lowery noticed a change.

"When they received the visitors you could really see the joy in their face, and some started eating again, and their spirits certainly were lifted."

There will still be limits on the visitors, Lowery said, with a cap likely around 40. They will also begin a rotation of visitors, to make sure that visitors don't have to first go to COVID-10 assessment centres.

Lowery said the pandemic has "forever changed" how the home operates, but he's optimistic staff and residents can adjust.

"We are installing some mechanisms to determine people's temperature, and the infection control practices and controls I think will always be top of mind in long term care," Lowery said.

"And I think that also takes a toll on the residents because you can see that even interacting with their fellow residents has really taken a toll."