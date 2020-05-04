The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a nursing home.

The health unit says testing is currently underway at all long-term care facilities due to a provincial order. It says as a result, all residents and staff at Cassellholme were tested on May 1.

"The individual who tested positive is a resident male between 60-79 years of age who did not have symptoms," the health unit stated in a release.

The health unit added the man is currently recovering in an isolation unit at the facility.

"Our staff are working with Cassellholme to provide public health direction as we wait for the remainder of the 205 residents and 330 staff test results to come back," Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health for the North Bay-area said.

"We know that older individuals are vulnerable, and it is important that we do our best to keep this population safe."