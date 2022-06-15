When Russia first invaded Ukraine in February, North Bay, Ont., nurse Jenny Ryan wanted to do more than donate to causes like the Red Cross.

Ryan volunteered with the Canadian Medical Assistance Team and used her nursing skills to help Ukrainians at the Polish border.

"This was just an opportunity for me to actually physically be present, to be able to help," she said.

Ryan was stationed at the border for 2½ weeks.

Every day, she would get into a van on the Polish side to cross into Ukraine, where she worked at a stationary clinic.

"From there, you would provide medical aid to people who are waiting to cross over to the border," Ryan said.

"Sometimes it would take up to three days for people to cross the border because the lineup was quite hefty."

Ryan said her patients were displaced Ukrainians who fled more dangerous parts of the country to the east and travelled west.

But even near the Polish border, Ryan said, dangers from the war remained present.

"It was kind of eerie in that when the air raid alarms would go off, especially with our mobile unit, how the people responded," she said.

"Many of the people just didn't go to the bomb shelters. I think they had this sense of, you know, wanting to keep their lives going, and keep the economy going, and keep working and have a sense of normalcy."

Ryan worked out of a mobile clinic at the Ukraine-Poland border for 2½ weeks. (Submitted by Jenny Ryan)

But even under those extreme conditions, Ryan said, she met people who inspired her.

She said there was a 17-year-old girl who worked as a translator and continued to do all of her schooling online.

"Most of her friends have been displaced. And somehow in between that, she's able to come and help us with the translations."

Ryan said the experience has made her more grateful to be a Canadian.

"In some sense, it made me feel a little guilty to be Canadian," Ryan said.

"We have so many resources here. We're not oppressed, you know, like many other countries."

If given the chance to volunteer abroad again, Ryan said she would do so.

Ryan brought back a dog named Bublick while volunteering in Ukraine. Her roommate adopted the dog. (Submitted by Jenny Ryan)

Canadian support for Ukraine

The federal budget has set aside $500 million for military aid to Ukraine.

"Canada and our G7 allies are united in our resolve to defend the rules-based international order, and to support the brave people of Ukraine," Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said in May.

"We will continue working to hold Putin and his henchmen accountable for their illegal war, and to ensure that Ukraine has the resources it needs to win."