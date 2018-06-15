Mattress recycling event set for North Bay

North Bay will give residents a chance to get rid of old mattresses and box springs later this month.

The City of North Bay will hold a mattress recycling event on June 23 at the North Bay Public Works Yard's Seymour Street entrance.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and any size mattress or box spring will be accepted, for a fee of $20 apiece (cash, credit and debit will be accepted).

The mattress recycling event is only open to residential users, the city said. Mattresses or box springs from commercial operations won't be accepted.