Skip to Main Content
Mattress recycling event set for North Bay

Mattress recycling event set for North Bay

North Bay will give residents a chance to get rid of old mattresses and box springs later this month.

Event runs June 23

CBC News ·
The City of North Bay is holding a mattress recycling event on June 23. (Melissa Hansen)

North Bay will give residents a chance to get rid of old mattresses and box springs later this month.

The City of North Bay will hold a mattress recycling event on June 23 at the North Bay Public Works Yard's Seymour Street entrance.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and any size mattress or box spring will be accepted, for a fee of $20 apiece (cash, credit and debit will be accepted).

The mattress recycling event is only open to residential users, the city said. Mattresses or box springs from commercial operations won't be accepted.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us