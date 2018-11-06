North Bay woman charged with manslaughter following fentanyl death
A North Bay woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death after a sudden death in July.
Sudden death happened in July 2018
At that time, police investigated and charged the 54-year-old woman with five counts of trafficking a controlled substance.
Police continued to investigate and received information that fentanyl had contributed to the death. Last Friday, police laid the additional charges.
The woman is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court next Thursday.