North Bay's fire chief says a fire on Friday in the city's downtown core is still considered to be suspicious.

The fire caused an estimated $2 million in damages.

Jason Whitely says several commercial units on Main Street were destroyed in the fire.

He says firefighters tore down parts of buildings to save the whole block from going up in flames.

He adds that because of that, the Ontario Fire Marshall's office has declined to investigate.

"The evidence would be there, but the amount of resources and time, weather conditions, to find it they weren't going to commit any resources to it," said Whitely.

Whitely says the fire started in a vacant sushi restaurant.

Whitely says firefighters were called to the scene just after midnight when the temperature was –20 C.

A North Bay firefighter surveys damage caused Friday by a fire on Main Street. (Mathieu Gregoire/Radio-Canada)

The fire chief says the crew worked on the fire throughout the night, trying to keep warm.

"All our guys were covered in ice basically, because of the water vapour from the hoses," he said. "We were having some different problems with our equipment as they were covered in ice and frozen up," he said.

One firefighter had frostbite to his lower extremities.

No civilians were hurt in the fire.

Whitely said individual citizens, several local businesses and students from Widdifield Secondary School brought coffee and muffins for the firefighters.

"It's just a fantastic feeling. It shows how a community rallies together," said Whitely.