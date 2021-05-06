Two groups in North Bay have teamed up in an effort to help tenants and landlords who are facing financial pressures.

The Low Income People Involvement (LIPI) of Nipissing is working with the Near North Landlords Association on a plan to create a rent bank program — and they're asking for help from the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board.

LIPI executive director Lana Mitchell says the rent bank would help ease the pressures for tenants who are behind in rent, and help landlords recoup some of the money they're owed.

Tenants approved for the program would pay one third of their arrears, the landlord would write off a third, and the final third would be covered by the rent bank.

"We're all worried about what's going to happen when we start hitting the eviction wall, because we know we have a lot of them pending here and we know we're going to have a lot of people in trouble," she said.

"We already can't handle who we have in our community that's homeless and struggling now, so if we introduce a whole new level of people, we know we're in big trouble."

Mitchell says the groups approached the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board back in March, asking for $400,000 to support the program, but she says they haven't received much feedback on that request.

The chair of the board, Mark King, says while the organization hasn't arrived at a funding envelope for the proposal, it hopes to invest 30 per cent of the board's COVID-19 relief money to the rent bank project.

King says this would follow consultation with a community advisory board. He said LIPI and the Near North Landlords Association will receive updates on funding within the next two weeks.