North Bay Police say they are now issuing fines to those who are in violation of provincial regulations during the lockdown.

Spokesperson John Schultz says police had been using an educational approach, but they say it is now time to enforce the law.

Schultz says three people were issued $800 fines for a social gathering in the city Thursday morning, after being called to a verbal argument between a tenant and a landlord.

"In dealing with a landlord tenant act situation, the officer identified three individuals ... alleged to be in violation of the requirement of the regulations of the Reopening Ontario Act," police stated in a release.

