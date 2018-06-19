North Bay Police say a lockdown at city hall on Tuesday afternoon ended safely.

The District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board (DNSSAB) says it initiated the lockdown with the city after a threat was made to staff.

North Bay police say the threats were contained in emails sent to DNSSAB staff around 3:40 p.m.

Chief Administration Officer Joseph Bradbury says they were serious and credible threats from someone claiming to bring a gun to city hall.

The person was known to the DNSSAB, he says.

Mayor Al McDonald says in a Facebook post that the lockdown lasted just under an hour.

He says committee and council meetings will go ahead as planned with two uniformed police officers on site.