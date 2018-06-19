Police call off lockdown at North Bay city hall after threat made
North Bay Police say a lock down at City Hall is over and all employees left safely. Mayor Al MacDonald says in a Facebook post that the lockdown lasted just under an hour.
Committee and council meetings going ahead
North Bay Police say a lockdown at city hall on Tuesday afternoon ended safely.
The District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board (DNSSAB) says it initiated the lockdown with the city after a threat was made to staff.
North Bay police say the threats were contained in emails sent to DNSSAB staff around 3:40 p.m.
Chief Administration Officer Joseph Bradbury says they were serious and credible threats from someone claiming to bring a gun to city hall.
The person was known to the DNSSAB, he says.
Mayor Al McDonald says in a Facebook post that the lockdown lasted just under an hour.
He says committee and council meetings will go ahead as planned with two uniformed police officers on site.
with files from Kate Rutherford