Virginia Lavictoire says she sees parents arguing in the stands at every kids hockey game she goes to.

But she had never seen police officers called in before this past Saturday afternoon.

It happened at a minor atom game of the West Ferris Minor Hockey Association at North Bay's Pete Palangio Arena.

Lavictoire says her 10-year-old son joined into some pushing and shoving and was ejected from the game.

She says while she was trying to console him, parents from the other team shouted at her son from over her shoulder.

"It just gets personal when a kid is in front of you crying, visibly upset and you're going to continue to chirp at him and laugh at him and belittle him? That is not OK," says the mother of three.

"I of course stood up for my son and I told them where to go and I would do it all over again."

Referees called North Bay police, who Lavictoire says arrived after parents had already calmed down.

Police say no charges were laid and the dispute never got physical.

'There's no place for that in minor hockey'

Lavictoire says she feels news coverage of the incident has blown it out of proportion, and she's been surprised by the response on social media.

The parents on the other side of the argument agree with her that too much is being made of what happened. They declined an interview with CBC News.

The minor hockey association is investigating, and that could result in parents or players being banned from future games.

"It's to find out the truth and find out what happened," says president Darrell Pitman.

"It's shocking because there's no place for that in minor hockey in North Bay or any other place."