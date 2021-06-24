COVID outbreak sees North Bay jail closed and 61 inmates moved out

The North Bay jail has been cleared out and temporarily closed as the province tries to stem a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General says it has moved 61 inmates to other jails where they can safely isolate from other prisoners, but is not saying exactly where.

The 14-day closure, decided on in consultation with local public health officials, is also aimed at allowing jail workers to self-isolate so the outbreak doesn't spread further into the community.

So far, 32 inmates and one guard have tested positive at the North Bay jail, while the COVID case count in the Nipissing and Parry Sound districts has risen to 72 in recent days.

"This temporary closure will allow facility staff to self-isolate and reduce the risk of transmission within the community," reads a statement from the ministry.

"All appropriate COVID-19 related protocols are in place at the receiving facilities, and the inmates from the North Bay Jail who are COVID-19 positive will be isolated from the rest of the inmate population under droplet precautions at the receiving facilities while they receive appropriate medical care."