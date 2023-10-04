North Bay council rebuffs committee request to make presentation on domestic violence

An advocacy group is disappointed that North Bay's city council won't yet follow other northern Ontario municipalities in declaring intimate partner violence (IPV) as an epidemic.

The Nipissing Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee (VAWCC) has been petitioning municipalities in northern Ontario to make the declaration, based on a jury's recommendations following a coroner's inquest in 2022.

86 recommendations, many of them sweeping in scope, were made by the jury at the inquest into the 2015 murders of three women — Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam — in and around rural Renfrew County.

Basil Borutski was convicted of three counts of murder, after repeatedly defying his probation order without reprimand. Borutski had a known history of gender-based violence.

Of the 86, the tenth recommendation is that "IPV be integrated into every municipality's community safety and well-being plan."

Toronto, Waterloo, Hamilton and Brantford have all declared IPV as an epidemic.

Kathleen Jodouin is executive Director of Victim Services of Nipissing District (VSND), and is involved with the Nipissing Violence Against Women Community Coordinating Committee. Jodouin said other municipalities in the north, like Mattawa, impressed her in how quick they incorporated the recommendations into their own plans, even before the committee reached out.

"In West Nipissing, for instance, we had a delegation go there and there were actually people from the community who came and provided additional support in the council chambers for this motion," Jodouin said.

"And Bonfield thought it was such an important issue that they wanted to make sure that they had their vote on record."

But the committee also faced some "disheartening" challenges, Jodouin said.

"At some of the council meetings we encountered some really disappointing and at times harmful messages and questions from counselors," she said. "Our biggest disappointment, of course, is that the municipality of North Bay, our largest municipality in the district, denied us a delegation."

"They do not feel that IPV is a municipal issue."

In an emailed statement to CBC News, North Bay city spokesperson Gord Young said that any delegation should limit themselves to municipal issues.

"The City's procedural bylaw specifies that presentations during Regular Meetings of Council should be relevant to matters within the jurisdiction or influence of local government," the email states. " While intimate partner violence is a societal issue, it does not directly relate to any City programs or services, and therefore, falls outside the purview of municipal jurisdiction."

But the city's refusal to allow the delegation an audience with council shouldn't be interpreted as standing in the way of, or diminishing the committee's efforts, Young said. Nor did it close the door on declaring IPV as an epidemic.

"There are alternative avenues available for community groups seeking support from the City of North Bay for events or causes, such as flag raisings, proclamations, and letters of support."

Kathleen Jodouin is the executive director of Victim Services of Nipissing District. (Submitted by Kathleen Jodouin)

Council's decision, Jodouin said, was disappointing.

"I think as leaders we should be standing up and really take a lead on this issue," Jodouin said. "You would want to do something to make sure that all their community members are safe and well in their homes."

"We know that intimate partner violence is the leading cause of homelessness for women and we're really disappointed in our municipal leaders failing to take a stand against intimate partner violence."

The committee is continuing to take its message to community groups, with plans to bring the delegation forward at an upcoming health unit meeting and a social services administration board meeting.

"I'm hoping that with municipalities declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic that the provincial government will change its stance and will begin to adopt more of the Renfrew recommendations," Jodouin said.

"And I'm hopeful that the community will have taken leadership on this issue so that the women and children who are experiencing violence in their homes feel safer coming forward."