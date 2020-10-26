Provincial police in North Bay have fined a teenager after receiving a complaint about a large house party in Easter Ferris Township on Saturday night.

OPP say officers went to a house on Eglington Road N., just before midnight, and officers said they found between 40 and 50 youth in the home.

The party-goers were all under the age of 20, and police say they charged the 18-year-old host with violating the Reopening Ontario Act, which limits indoor social gatherings to 10 people or less.

Police say the fine for violating the act is $880.

Ontario Provincial Police remind the public that everyone is responsible to comply with federal and government orders to limit the spread of COVID-19.

