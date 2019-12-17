CUPE's Ontario Council of Hospital Unions is warning that the closure of a residential addiction and detox treatment program at the North Bay Regional Health Centre will lead to more overdoses and ultimately fatalities.

According to CUPE, the 29-bed residential treatment program will be closed in June 2020.

"From that point forward, people who otherwise would have been cared for in a residential program will be dealt with on an out-patient basis from the hospital," said Michael Hurley.

Hurley is president of CUPE's Ontario Council of Hospital Unions (OCHU/CUPE).

He says that residential programs are much more effective at helping people to go on to lead sober lives.

Hurley fears that "closing the program and downshifting to much less reliable out-patient clinical support will result in human tragedy in a number of ways."

"There'll be more fatalities [and] there'll be many more overdoses," he added.

Hurley says he's confident that the 10 or so CUPE members affected by the closure will be redeployed to the hospital.

"It's not the job losses that are the concern to us; it's the loss of the residential program itself," he said.

In a news release OCHU/CUPE stated that there have been 138 drug-released overdoses in North Bay since May 2019. Six of those overdoses have resulted in death.

"Defunding an in-patient program that helps stabilize those dealing with addiction will mean more people will die," said Michael Hurley,

That's something that the Conservative MPP for Nipissing calls fearmongering.

Vic Fedeli said the provincial government is investing $3.8 billion over the next 10 years into an integrated and connected mental health and addictions system.

The President and CEO of the North Bay Regional Helath Centre says they support the system design changes led by the provincial government.

Paul Heinrich says "the investments in community support services and in higher yield programs will be more tailored to the community's needs."

Mary Davis is executive director of Nipissing Mental Health Housing & Support Services.

She says funding will be reinvested in a Transitional Housing and Crisis Stabilization Centre where people will have access to new community addiction services as well as six safe beds to help in times of crisis.

Safe beds allow for police to refer clients with mental health and addiction concerns to a safe environment that isn't the emergency department.

Davis says a 2018 report by Dr. Brian Rush found that Nipissing District had too many residential treatment beds and medical withdrawal management services but lacked some key services.

These included community withdrawal management services as well as telephone and mobile withdrawal management services and addiction day/evening treatment services.

She explains that instead of a month-long stay, some people need a day/evening withdrawal management service because they need to go to work or take care of their children.

"Move the services from the over-capacity programs, take those resources and move them into the services that we need," said Davis.

"It will allow people to access treatment based on what their needs are," said Davis.

"We'll still have some residential treatment beds, access to day and evening treatment, access to safe beds, and access to withdrawal management services so there'll be more options for people because not everyone needs the exact same things," she added.

As for OCHU/CUPE's concerns, Davis says this new approach is the effective change the community needs.

The plan is for the new centre to be open by next June.



