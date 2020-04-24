Frontline workers at the hospital in North Bay now have another option if they need to isolate themselves from their families due to COVID-19.

Nipissing University is offering temporary accommodations for health care professionals from North Bay Regional Health Centre.

The university says four suites at its Monastary residence have been made available at no cost to the hospital. There are also 55 suites in the Founders House residence.

All the students have vacated the residences, and Nipissing says once the health emergency is over, the spaces will undergo deep cleaning and sanitization before they will be occupied by students.

Earlier this month, the school also donated personal protective equipment to the North Bay hospital.