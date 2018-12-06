Skip to Main Content
Police searching for suspect following homicide in North Bay

North Bay Police are investigating a homicide from near the Pinewood Park area of the city. They were called Wednesday night about a firearms incident and found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.

North Bay Police say they're looking for at least one suspect, but did not provide a description.

Investigators believe this was not a random attack and add there is no concern for public safety.

Police have also not yet recovered the weapon used.

