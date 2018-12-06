Police searching for suspect following homicide in North Bay
North Bay Police are investigating a homicide from near the Pinewood Park area of the city. They were called Wednesday night about a firearms incident and found a man with gunshot wounds.
North Bay Police are investigating a homicide in the Pinewood Park area of the city.
Officers were called about a firearms incident around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Police found a man with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.
North Bay Police say they're looking for at least one suspect, but did not provide a description.
Investigators believe this was not a random attack and add there is no concern for public safety.
Police have also not yet recovered the weapon used.