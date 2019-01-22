Police in North Bay are investigating the first homicide of the new year, after one person was found dead and another taken into custody.

It was just after 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, that police and paramedics were called to Jane Street for a person in need of medical assistance.

An adult victim was found on the side of the street. The person was taken to North Bay Regional Health Centre, where they were pronounced deceased.

The case has been deemed a homicide by North Bay Police. The Criminal Investigation Section is leading the investigation.

One person was identified and taken into custody. Police say there is no concern for public safety at this time. However, there is an increased police presence around Gormanville Road and the east end of Jane Street.