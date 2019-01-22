Police in North Bay investigating New Year's Day homicide
Victim found on side of Jane Street, while another person now in police custody
Police in North Bay are investigating the first homicide of the new year, after one person was found dead and another taken into custody.
It was just after 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, that police and paramedics were called to Jane Street for a person in need of medical assistance.
An adult victim was found on the side of the street. The person was taken to North Bay Regional Health Centre, where they were pronounced deceased.
The case has been deemed a homicide by North Bay Police. The Criminal Investigation Section is leading the investigation.
One person was identified and taken into custody. Police say there is no concern for public safety at this time. However, there is an increased police presence around Gormanville Road and the east end of Jane Street.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.