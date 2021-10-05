North Bay's Jen Farrell knows what it's like to be homeless.

She is sharing that lived experience as part of a new social media campaign by the Nipissing District Homelessness and Housing Partnership called See the Person .

Through the campaign, people like Farrell, who have experienced homelessness, share their experiences to encourage more empathy and kindness in the community.

"So I've experienced homelessness a couple of times during my life," said Farrell, who now works as an outreach worker with the Canadian Mental Health Association. "I came from a very abusive home and spent time in foster care and then aged out of foster care and didn't have any kind of support or anything in place."

She said she first experienced homelessness when she was 17 years old.

"You really just do the best you can and you're in survival mode all the time," she said. "It gets cold in the winter. You do many things that you never thought you would do in order to be able to get warm some place or to have food in your stomach."

She lived in Toronto at that time, and got in contact with Covenant House, an agency that serves youth who are homeless, trafficked or at risk.

People can be very cruel. - Jen Farrell

Covenant House connected Farrell with services in North Bay, where she had family.

"I got the support I needed and was able to get on my feet and become housed and go to school, and all that was good.," she said.

She later became homeless a second time after she became addicted to opioids due to a workplace injury. Thanks to residential treatment services in North Bay she was able to get back on her feet again.

Farrell said the stigma around homelessness makes it difficult for people to get the help they need.

"People can be very cruel," she said.

"I was abused many times by many different people because I was so vulnerable. And the thing about the stigma is I already believe that I was unlovable and that I was a piece of garbage. People treating me in that manner reinforced that belief. And when I believed that I was worthless, it was really hard to be able to do the work I needed in order to get out of that situation."

Stigma around homelessness

The See the Person campaign aims to address that stigma.

"Homelessness is often due to factors outside of a person's control," said Tawnia Healy, a community health promoter with North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, in a press release about the campaign.

"Factors such as poverty, lack of access to an affordable place to live, inadequate income, racism, discrimination, and impacts of childhood trauma all have a role to play in homelessness. It is unfair and unjust to stigmatize people for their health or housing status when the conditions for good health are simply not available to everyone."