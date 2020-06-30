There's now a solution to the homeless shelter situation in North Bay, at least for the short-term.

Funding from the federal and provincial governments is set to expire July 7 to operate the 24-hour COVID-19 Responsive Emergency Homelessness Shelter, currently being housed at the Pete Palangio Arena.

The District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board is responsible for housing the local vulnerable population.

During a meeting Monday, the board decided to move the shelter to the former OPP building at 590 Chippewa Street, but that building is the future site of transitional housing.

There also remains a clear need for a permanent low barrier facility to house the homeless. - Mark King, chair District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board

It was announced last week that this site will be transformed into a 16-bed transitional facility in the near future for North Bay. The city recently got $1.2 million from the province for this.

Transition housing is for those individuals who are moving on to the next steps of recovery from drug addictions or mental health issues. It provided both housing and support on site. It is different from a low barrier shelter.

The board says it will take three weeks to prepare that building for the low barrier shelter. There will also be a portable building in case there is a need to isolate vulnerable individuals who may experience symptoms of COVID-19.

Until the Chippewa site is ready, the board says there will either be an extension on the use of the Pete Palangio Arena or another alternative spot used during this time.

The social services board has also budgeted up to $100,000 a month in operating dollars until the end of this year.

In a news release, chair Mark King said the board will still continue to advocate for financial support from the federal and provincial governments, as well as pursue creative solutions.

"There also remains a clear need for a permanent low barrier shelter facility to house the homeless."