The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says there was a privacy breach that affected information posted on its website regarding COVID-19 cases.

The health unit posts information about the number of COVID-19 cases, the number of tests done and current outbreaks on its website, in a format known as the dashboard.

"Inadvertently, personal identifying information was made accessible through the dashboard," the health unit stated.

The health unit says it was made aware of the breach by a member of the public.

"The likelihood of someone having accessed the information is quite low, because it was not immediately visible and accessing it required a number of steps that were not obvious," the health unit said.

It says the information that was available included first and last name, municipality, unique identifying number (not OHIP number), testing date and location, as well as the test result.

The breach affects those whose permanent address is in the health unit's district and who were tested for COVID-19 on or before May 8. Those affected will be notified by the health unit. It says it has also notified the appropriate authorities, including the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario.

"This mistake should not have happened and I am very sorry it did," Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health for the health unit said.

"We are reviewing our training and quality processes to ensure such mistakes do not happen again."

The health unit says it has since removed the dashboard from its website.

Anyone with questions should contact the health unit.