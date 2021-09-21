North Bay police investigate possible hate crime video by teenagers

North Bay police are investigating a possible hate crime involving a video posted online of students at a high school in that city.

The students were filmed on the property of École secondaire catholique Algonquin in North Bay, where they were allegedly chanting antisemitic slurs, and raised their arms in what appeared to be the Nazi salute.

"First of all, as a police leader, and second of all as a resident of North Bay, it's disturbing to see something like this involving so many people and being able to broadcast it through social media," said North Bay police Chief Scott Tod.

"That many people believing that they can broadcast it through social media is disturbing. I've reached out to a number of Jewish leaders in the Jewish community in North Bay offering my condolences."

In a written statement, the Conseil scolaire catholique Franco-Nord said it was deeply saddened by the students' behaviour, and there would be consequences for their actions.

"We also recognize that education is key in changing the fabric of society and that these students require education as well," the statement said. "School and board administration are collaborating to ensure student growth and understanding, as any form of oppression, discrimination or antisemitism is not tolerated in our schools."

The school board said it is committed to investigating reported incidents promptly, and contacted the North Bay Police Service to help guide the investigation into the matter.

"We remain focused on cultivating social responsibility and providing a safe and inclusive learning and working environment for all," it said in its statement.

Larry Fuld, the treasurer of the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in North Bay, said he hoped a "few rotten apples" would not tarnish the reputation of a community he said is very inclusive.

"One of the things I love about North Bay is how un-racist it does appear, and is," Fuld said. "I have a tremendous amount of non-Jewish friends."

Fuld said he hopes the teenagers will have further education, not only about the Holocaust, but about other genocides that have occurred throughout history.

"They can see the meaning of doing something like this," he said. "That it's not just a prank, but it affects people deeply."