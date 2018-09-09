Finding a safe place can sometimes be a challenge, especially if you're a member of the LGBTQ community.

But a group in North Bay is working to change that.

For the past year, Candace Ghent, coordinator of the North Bay Positive Spaces Search Project, has been looking to see where there are safe inclusive spaces in the community.

"Currently, North Bay lacks any services for the LGBTQ community," Ghent said. "It became very clear through our monthly social group, where we had 80 people showing up, looking for services, looking to make connections."

Ghent said they envision a "safe space" as any place free from any discrimination, harassment, mistreatment or oppression based on someone's gender identity or sexual orientation.

"That can look like a lot of different things," Ghent said. "We also like to think a positive space is one that prioritizes the LGBTQ community alongside other groups, thinking of the needs of that community, and how that relates to the kind of service or kind of space you're facilitating."

Few services for LGBTQ community

Ghent said the group plans to release findings of their research into the community in the near future. But some of the results won't come as a surprise to members of the community.

"We currently lack any services for the community," Ghent said. "We know there is a lot of capacity building needed with existing service providers to make sure they're providing safe and meaningful services to the community."

"In addition to accessing the services, we lack any social spaces or gathering spaces for the community," Ghent added. "It makes it a challenge to not only be visible, but also to connect with each other."

Ghent said North Bay is near its "tipping point" with how it looks at and accepts the city's LGBTQ's members.

"The last few years we've seen citywide Pride emerge, and we've seen conversations about that emerge," Ghent said. "I think as a community, those conversations are starting, they're happening."

"In this project our goal is what do these folks need the other 360 days the Pride Festival isn't happening?"