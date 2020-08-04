A property owner cleaning out an old shed on a newly purchased property in North Bay came out with a startling find: a rusty hand grenade.

The grenade was identified by North Bay police as a "Mills-style" defensive hand grenade. With the help of the OPP's explosives unit, the grenade was disposed of safely.

The pineapple-shaped grenades were hand-thrown, and were first issued to British soldiers in 1915. They were in wide use by the British military around World War I, according to the Canadian War Museum.

After pulling the pin, the thrower had about five seconds before the grenade detonated, usually sending shrapnel up to 200 metres away.

Police are still investigating how the grenade ended up on the property.

They are also reminding people not to handle any war time mementos on their own, and to call police to remove them.