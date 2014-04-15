North Bay under flood warning
The North-Bay Mattawa Conservation Authority says a flood warning is in place for the area.
Heavy rain remains in the forecast for that area
It says recent heavy rain and melting snow has resulted in increased water levels.
"Water levels are high and rising and in some instances, above the banks," Kurtis Romanchuck with the authority said.
"Municipalities and individuals should take action to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations."
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the North Bay area.
"Further rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm are likely by midnight [on Thursday]," Environment Canada said.
"This will bring total rainfall amounts up to the 25 to 50 mm range across the area."
