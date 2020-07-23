Ontario's Fire Marshall is expected this morning at the scene of a fatal fire in North Bay.

Crews were sent to the fire at an abandoned home on Pinewood Park just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, deputy fire chief Greg Saunders said in an email.

Firefighters found someone inside the home, and paramedics worked on them for 45 minutes in the back of an ambulance.

"[Paramedics] went to extraordinary lengths to try and save the victim but the smoke inhalation was too severe," Saunders said.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Saunders says at this time, the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious.