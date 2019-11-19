JoAnne Welton sees things from the perspective of someone looking for ways to improve the quality of life for people with epilepsy.

The North Bay woman has recently been presented with a national Award of Excellence from Canada Cares, a program of the Canadian Abilities Foundation.

Welton's children all have varying degrees of epilepsy.

Her personal experience motivated her to launch Epilepsy North Bay over 20 years ago after discovering there weren't many local services for people with epilepsy and their families.

She says she's very familiar with the work of Canada Cares and is very excited to have received an award from them.

"It certainly makes me feel really good. A lot of people are congratulating me," she said.

But Welton added there might be a lot of people who don't really know her story.

"I think I feel ready to share more of my situation and my past. So I think it's rather wonderful for people to know that there's someone in their community that's doing a lot for the epilepsy movement."

She also wants other caregivers to know that they're not alone. Welton says "it's very isolating when you care for people 24/7."

Welton says she and her husband have a wonderful family of two adult daughters and a son. "We had a very, very busy family when we were young but we did lose one of our children--our eldest daughter died in her sleep from epilepsy," she explains.

She says up to that point, she had never really been afraid of epilepsy. "I always felt it was something that could be treated and worked with," she said. "I didn't see it as a threat to life. And, of course, I learned quite differently at that point."

Welton says that she was already a contact person in the north for Epilepsy Ontario. But after the death of her daughter, she got even more involved.

"I want to know more and I want to be very progressive and active so that other families are not sort of misled," Weldon said. "But I want to make sure they're given the full amount of information in a gentle way that's not scary but at the same time let's not pretend that this is a really safe condition either," she added.

Welton says that each of her children has had seizures in their lifetime. "But my children right now are doing very well," she explained. "Their epilepsy is fairly well controlled and they have a good life and dignity."

In a post on the Canada Cares website, Welton is described as someone who devotes a lot of time to her children as well as to advocacy and fundraising for epilepsy research at the local and provincial levels.