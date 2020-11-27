Police say they were unable to find the person responsible for flying a drone too close to the North Bay airport last Saturday.

A flying club was conducting a search and rescue exercise when a drone entered the airspace, around noon.

As a safety precaution, the exercise was shut down.

The incident caught the attention of Transport Minister Marc Garneau, who took to Twitter with a message:

"Interfering with air traffic near airports with a drone, as was the case in North Bay this weekend, can cause a serious incident. When you fly your drone, you're sharing the skies, remember to always stay away from people, airports, and other aircraft."

2/2 Before you fly a drone, get your drone pilot certificate and understand the rules you need to follow. Review our safety tips here ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/GepLYvnl6E">https://t.co/GepLYvnl6E</a> —@MarcGarneau

Drones cannot fly 5.6 kilometres from airports without obtaining permission.

North Bay police stated in a release that a drone pilot licence is required to fly drones that weigh 250 grams up to and including 25 kilograms. A person has to be 14 years old to get a basic licence, 16 years old to get an advanced licence and children younger than 14 must be supervised by someone with a licence.

Fines for those not following the rules can range up to $1,000 per violation.

Both Garneau and North Bay Police provided a link to Transport Canada's website, where more information can be found about the safe operation of a drone.