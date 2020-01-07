North Bay city council hopes free parking will give downtown a boost
If approved at next council meeting, changes take effect Feb. 1
North Bay city council is hoping that offering some free parking will help revitalize its downtown core.
A committee of council considered a proposal Monday night containing a number of cuts to parking fees that amount to about $207,000 in city revenues every year.
One hour of free parking would be available at pay-and-display spots in downtown North Bay.
Free parking would also kick in at 4:30 pm every day, an hour and a half earlier than right now.
To help encourage more people to live in the downtown core, the cost of monthly parking permits would be cut in half and overnight parking in certain lots would be free of charge.
"We have tried minor tweaks, we have tried minor updates. And with the challenges that are being faced I do believe that it's time to try something bigger and bolder," says North Bay city councillor Mike Anthony.
"We always have budget pressures," says councillor Dave Mendicino. "This is obviously a hit on our budget. But I think we all see that these changes will definitely assist with the revitalization of the downtown"
If the downtown parking changes pass a vote at a full North Bay city council meeting, they will take affect on Feb. 1.
