For Dr. Kirsty Locke, it's been the simple things that have mattered most during the pandemic.

Locke, a family physician in North Bay, has seen her practice upended by COVID-19. She's since adjusted to a different approach to her job, which sometimes means embracing a more digital connection with her patients.

"I think a lot of people are afraid to kind of come in to be seen," Locke said. "People are trying to stay home."

But Locke also said that's a big reason why northern Ontario has weathered the pandemic better than some other regions. Unfortunately, it comes with a downside.

"Sometimes there are things that we're not able to see that would really help us to help people," she said.

But while at home, Locke has also spent more time taking up new hobbies.

"I'm doing some bread making, which is really enjoyable," she said. "I've been doing some knitting, enjoying music, spending some time outside, doing some meditation. I also connect with the church through YouTube. And I just spend some time reading and doing things that are not group activities, I guess."

But what gave her a fresh perspective on the situation was looking at the world through the eyes of her 7-year-old son.

"I was taking my son out to the bus stop and he said to me, 'Mama, this is the best day of my life because of the Perseverance,'" she said.

"He was so excited about that. You know, this is one of the most challenging times, and here he is. He's so joyful about the landing of this rover."

"And he so clearly meant that it was the best day of his life," she said.

"So, you know, I think sometimes it's the simple things that matter."