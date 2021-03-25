Police lay murder charges after North Bay's Bradley Armstrong found dead
A 21-year-old man has been charged after North Bay Police say an older man was found dead in a Lakeshore Drive residence on Saturday night.
Police say the deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Bradley Armstrong of North Bay.
They have arrested and charged the 21-year-old with second degree murder and indignity to a dead body.
The investigation is continuing and police add there is no concern for public safety.