Police lay murder charges after North Bay's Bradley Armstrong found dead

A 21-year-old man has been charged after North Bay Police say an older man was found dead in a Lakeshore Drive residence on Saturday night.
North Bay police say they have arrested and charged a 21-year-old with second degree murder and indignity to a dead body. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

Police say the deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Bradley Armstrong of North Bay.

They have arrested and charged the 21-year-old with second degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

The investigation is continuing and police add there is no concern for public safety.

