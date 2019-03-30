The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the Crisis Centre North Bay staff, says its executive director.

The centre provides temporary housing for people in crisis, such as women and families escaping from abusive relationships.

Susan Rinneard, the centre's executive director, said the pandemic has created additional stress for her staff.

"They feel like they are doing okay but they say, you know, this new catch term COVID fatigue, they say that is a reality," she said.

Rinneard said "COVID fatigue" has created an underlying sense of anxiety and stress with her staff members, who worry they might bring the disease to work, and infect some of their more vulnerable clients.

"They work 12 hour shifts," Rinneard said. "My staff group rarely asks for accommodations. They just figured it out. They are quite a resilient group of people."

In addition to concerns around the pandemic, a housing shortage in North Bay has affected the centre's work.

Rinneard said it has been a struggle to find alternative housing arrangements for some women who have escaped domestic abuse.

Domestic abuse situations on the rise

When COVID-19 quarantines and lockdowns were at their peak in 2020, many support organizations reported an increase in domestic violence.

Canada's Assaulted Women's Helpline, for example, fielded 20,334 calls between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, compared to 12,352 over the same period the previous year.

"It's very disturbing to know that there are so many women who are in this really precarious situation," Yovonne Harding, the organization's manager of resource development, told the CBC. "There may have been limited support for them beforehand, but at least they had outlets."