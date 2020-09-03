North Bay city councillor Mike Anthony, 52, passes away on Wednesday
Some sad news from North Bay, where veteran city councillor Mike Anthony has died.
He was first elected in 2001, and was the longest serving councillor around the table.
Anthony took part in a virtual city council meeting on Tuesday night. He died the following afternoon.
Anthony, who was a radio broadcaster before getting into politics, leaves behind his wife and step-daughter.
North Bay Mayor Al McDonald and members of council were to gather for a tribute ceremony today.
City flags will be lowered to half-mast in Anthony's honour.
Anthony was 52.
