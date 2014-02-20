A northern Ontario facility that helps clients with obstructive sleep apnea says finding a solution to a recent global recall may be tricky for some users.

Manufacturer Philips Respironics recently issued a global recall for several models of its Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), BiLevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiLevel PAP) devices, and Mechanical ventilators.

The manufacturer says foam used inside the devices could cause harmful particles or possibly harmful chemicals to enter airways.

CPAPs or BiLevel PAP devices are worn to help with sleep apnea. Users wear the device around their nose and mouth allowing air to be pushed into their lungs to keep them breathing during sleep.

Philips claims the recall affects four million people worldwide, who use a variety of models.

Rob McKay, manager and a registered respiratory therapist at Northern Respiratory Centre in North Bay, Ont., McKay says some customers with defective units are choosing to get a new machine from a different manufacturer, but that can be tricky. (hwww.northernrespiratory.ca)

Rob McKay, manager of Northern Respiratory Centre in North Bay, sells these machines and other respiratory products.

"Our location alone has a list of 4,000 people," he said, adding that the centre is averaging about 125 calls a day regarding the recall.

"It's taking up a huge amount of our time," he said.

"A lot of people are finding out through media, and friends and social media as well about the recall."

Tricky time if you have a defective model

McKay says some customers with defective units are choosing to get a new machine from a different manufacturer, but he adds that it's all a little tricky right now. Philips hasn't come out with its replacement for the recalled units.

"If somebody has not had a current prescription, so anything that's inside of a year, they have to get a new prescription and it takes time to see the doctors and get that all done."

McKay says the big problem is that some of these other options are on backorder "because the whole world is scrambling to do the same thing."

The Philips recall affects a number of sleep apnea machines, including this model. (Philips Respironics)

Philips has said anyone with an affected unit should discontinue using it immediately and register the device on the company website. It will then be replaced eventually.

"Most people need to continue using these machines. The sleep apnea is going to be back immediately if they don't use them," said McKay.

McKay says many physicians around the North Bay area are recommending that users of these devices speak with their doctor or specialist to decide what to do based on their individual circumstance.

"The tough part is: people need these things, but are very concerned about the bad side effects of this foam," McKay said.

"There really aren't a lot of options for people right now."