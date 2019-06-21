The president of the North Bay & District Chamber of Commerce says he's disappointed MPP Vic Fedeli was shuffled out of his post as the province's finance minister.

On Thursday, Premier Doug Ford unveiled a massive cabinet shuffle. Finance Minister Vic Fedeli, who represents the North Bay riding, was demoted to minister of economic development, job creation and trade. Former Environment Minister and the MPP for Ajax Rod Phillips is taking over finance.

Peter Chirico says he was disappointed to hear the news.

"I think he did a tremendous job," he said. "Unfortunately it didn't carry weight down in southern Ontario."

Chirico says he's glad Fedeli still has a cabinet post, but says he feels it's a step down.

"I certainly hope that the move over to economic development and job creation is not considered a demotion at the cabinet table but unfortunately it is," he said.

"We're disappointed by that. We're glad that Minister Fedeli is still Minister Fedeli and staying in cabinet because he does a strong voice for the north and we need that strong voice for the north."

Chirico says Fedeli has always represented the riding well, but says he had an advantage as finance minister.

"Where the influence is in Queen's Park, as the minister of finance, that's pretty much second in command in the province," he said.

"Being dropped down to a lesser position, he will still have a very strong voice."

He says he's concerned the Progressive Conservative government is "governing by polls."

"Have a plan, move forward with the plan and go from there," he said.

"I think that polling and social media and all of those things have a part in this and I don't believe everything you read … holds the true values and statements of what we as Ontarians think."